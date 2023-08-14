All Sections
Baby long-eared owls rescued by Ukrainian marines from attacks set free

Monday, 14 August 2023, 10:43

The baby long-eared owls rescued by the marines have been released into the wild.

Source: Ihor Bieliakov, director of the Odesa Zoo

Details: The birds were rescued by marines from the 35th Separate Marine Brigade back in July. They were picked up from among fallen trees after a Russian missile attack.

At that time, the animals were small and needed much care.

Photo: Ihor Bieliakov/Facebook

"The soldiers named one of the owlets Stitch, in honour of their brother-in-arms who went by the alias of Stitch and died heroically in the war against Russian brutes," says Bieliakov.

The birds were taken to the zoo by a soldier who goes by the alias of Haharin.

Photo: Ihor Bieliakov/Facebook

The owlets were cared for in Odesa for a long time and prepared for independent living. Now they have been released into the wild.

