New draft law on mobilisation: Only those with military training to be accepted for civil service

In the draft law on mobilisation, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that only those with basic combined arms training or military service be accepted for civil service for the first time. This does not concern individuals who have been declared unfit.

Source: the text of the bill "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilisation and Military Registration" on the website of the Verkhovna Rada

(This piece of news was updated with the information about the suggested norms taking effect)

Details: The government bill proposes to amend Article 19 of the law, which concerns civil service.

In particular, civil service is proposed to be limited to those who have completed basic military training or served in the military. However, this does not apply to those who have been deemed unfit. As a result, current civil servants will be unaffected by the amendment.

Quote: "A male person under the age of 60 who has not undergone basic combined arms training or military service cannot enter public service for the first time, except for those exempted from basic military service under Article 18 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’ or recognised as unfit for military service due to health reasons."

Details: It is also suggested that this norm be applicable for the persons who start their service in the local authorities for the first time.

Note: According to final clauses of the bill, the requirements to the candidates for state service and local authorities positions concerning undergoing basic general military training or military service will come into force one year after the implementation of basic general military training.

The implementation of basic military training is planned for 2025 so the norm concerning state service and local authorities can only take effect not sooner than in 2026.

Background:

On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) an updated draft law on mobilisation.

The updated bill proposes introducing measures to influence conscription evaders that can be implemented through a court decision.

