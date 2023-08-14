All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mercedes-Benz and BMW disconnect Russian dealers from their software

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 14 August 2023, 11:23

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has completely disconnected Russian dealers from its software. The BMW Group has also restricted access.

Source: Daily Russian broadsheet newspaper Izvestia, with reference to the press service of the distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Russia; Mercedes-Benz Russia

The association of Russian automobile dealers confirmed that there were problems with access to the software, and other brands were also affected, the newspaper writes.

Newspaper sources report that the BMW Group has also restricted access.

The lack of official software can increase the repair and maintenance time and create problems with updates for new machines. Even though there are ways to avoid these restrictions, drivers will be served more often in unofficial service stations and buy simpler car models," market participants assume.

The press service of Mercedes-Benz Russia, Mercedes-Benz’s distributor in Russia, confirmed the information that Mercedes-Benz has completely disconnected Russian dealers from its software.

The company said that access has been suspended particularly to online systems used for maintenance and identification of problems.

"Dealers have indeed been disconnected from the manufacturer's online software systems. In some cases, the lack of access to online systems will increase repair times," the distributor added. 

The company also added that car repairs and maintenance will be based on "accumulated experience and knowledge." 

"Due to the withdrawal of Mercedes-Benz AG from the Russian market, the joint-stock company Mercedes-Benz Russia does not have any additional opportunities to check and carry out other service measures set for Mercedes-Benz cars by the manufacturer," Mercedes-Benz Russia says. 

The problem arose not only with Mercedes but also with BMW. Dealers avoid restrictions by using third-party software and sales on marketplaces.

"In fact, the term ‘official dealer’ loses its meaning," the source said. 

Note:

In the second half of April, more than 20 companies left Russia, including the KFC fast food restaurant chain, Mercedes-Benz and the American video game development corporation Electronic Arts. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: