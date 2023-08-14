Mercedes-Benz and BMW disconnect Russian dealers from their software

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has completely disconnected Russian dealers from its software. The BMW Group has also restricted access.

Source: Daily Russian broadsheet newspaper Izvestia, with reference to the press service of the distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Russia; Mercedes-Benz Russia

The association of Russian automobile dealers confirmed that there were problems with access to the software, and other brands were also affected, the newspaper writes.

Newspaper sources report that the BMW Group has also restricted access.

The lack of official software can increase the repair and maintenance time and create problems with updates for new machines. Even though there are ways to avoid these restrictions, drivers will be served more often in unofficial service stations and buy simpler car models," market participants assume.

The press service of Mercedes-Benz Russia, Mercedes-Benz’s distributor in Russia, confirmed the information that Mercedes-Benz has completely disconnected Russian dealers from its software.

The company said that access has been suspended particularly to online systems used for maintenance and identification of problems.

"Dealers have indeed been disconnected from the manufacturer's online software systems. In some cases, the lack of access to online systems will increase repair times," the distributor added.

The company also added that car repairs and maintenance will be based on "accumulated experience and knowledge."

"Due to the withdrawal of Mercedes-Benz AG from the Russian market, the joint-stock company Mercedes-Benz Russia does not have any additional opportunities to check and carry out other service measures set for Mercedes-Benz cars by the manufacturer," Mercedes-Benz Russia says.

The problem arose not only with Mercedes but also with BMW. Dealers avoid restrictions by using third-party software and sales on marketplaces.

"In fact, the term ‘official dealer’ loses its meaning," the source said.

In the second half of April, more than 20 companies left Russia, including the KFC fast food restaurant chain, Mercedes-Benz and the American video game development corporation Electronic Arts.

