US supplies Ukraine with additional US$200 million military aid

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 17:58
US supplies Ukraine with additional US$200 million military aid
Photo: European Pravda on Twitter

The US has announced its new US$200 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, reported that Ukraine will be supplied with a new military aid package according to the Presidential Drawdown Authority mechanism which allows it to hand over weapons from American supplies.

Ammunition for air defence systems, artillery shells, anti-tank means and equipment for mine clearance will be included in the package.  

The Pentagon specified that the new package includes:

  • additional missiles for the Patriot and HIMARS systems, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, as well as 120-mm tank projectiles;
  • TOW missiles, Javelin anti-tank systems and others;
  • 37 tactical means of transporting military equipment, 58 trailers for water equipment;
  • over 12 million rounds for small arms;
  • equipment and systems for mine clearance, projectiles for removing obstacles and parts for repairing equipment.

Blinken added that the US military support for Ukraine will last until Russia ends the war, withdraws its troops from the Ukrainian territory and ceases its cruel attacks.

The latest military aid package from the US was the first using the US$6.2 billion in funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error overestimated the cost of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

Background:

  • The previous US$400 million package announced at the end of July included additional ammunition for Patriot, NASAMS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems and more.
  • The total sum of the US military aid for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 is approaching US$44 billion.

Advertisement: