Russians attack residential area in Kherson and oblast, injuring 4 people

The Russian military shelled residential areas of the city of Kherson and settlements in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 14 August, four were injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "In the afternoon, the occupiers hit private houses, injuring four civilians, two of them were hospitalised."

Details: Houses and outbuildings were damaged.

