Russians attack residential area in Kherson and oblast, injuring 4 people
Monday, 14 August 2023, 20:00
The Russian military shelled residential areas of the city of Kherson and settlements in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 14 August, four were injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "In the afternoon, the occupiers hit private houses, injuring four civilians, two of them were hospitalised."
Details: Houses and outbuildings were damaged.
