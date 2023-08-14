Explosion rings out at oil field in Russia, there are casualties

Explosions have rang out at an oil field in Tyumen Oblast of Russia, mass media report there are dead and injured.

Source: TASS, Baza Telegram channel

Details: The location of the explosion is the Talin oil field near the town of Nyagan. The Baza Telegram channel reports two explosions. According to preliminary data, at least two people died, and five were injured.

TASS reports that four victims are in serious condition.

