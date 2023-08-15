Sounds of explosions heard in Dnipro

Explosions rang out while an air-raid warning was in force in Dnipro because of a missile threat on the night of 14-15 August.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro

Details: Explosions were heard in Dnipro after 04:00.

The air-raid warning was issued in the city and oblast at 03:05.

