Latvia might help Ukraine export its grain by rail

Latvian Railways thinks it might be able to help Ukraine with its grain export this autumn.

Source: Latvian news outlet Delfi, citing Rinalds Pļavnieks, Head of the Latvian Railways, in an interview on Latvian radio

Details: Pļavnieks said he used to be sceptical as to the possibility of using the railways to transfer Ukrainian grain through Latvia.

"Before this summer, I used to be totally sceptical about this and thought that this was impossible on an industrial scale," Pļavnieks said; he explained that normally such transit would require two transshipments.

However, he added that technological capabilities of logistics and transshipment have developed so much that the transshipment process can be much more efficient.

"Now we have an opportunity to transport Ukrainian grain," Pļavnieks added.

According to his estimates, approximately 500,000 to one million tonnes of Ukrainian grain can be transported through Latvia each year.

Pļavnieks also mentioned that Latvian Railways may be involved in the transportation of grain from Ukraine this fall.

Background:

On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened "risks" to the parties that choose to continue the initiative without Russian participation. Russia also launched large-scale attacks on Odesa’s port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, and on Ukraine’s Danube ports.

In early August, Latvian Minister of Agriculture Didzis Šmits said it might be possible to export Ukrainian grain through Latvian ports.

