All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mother of volunteer soldier fighting for Ukraine detained in Belarus

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 02:42
Mother of volunteer soldier fighting for Ukraine detained in Belarus
Ina Kałackaja. Photo: Facebook

The Belarusian authorities have detained the mother of former political prisoner and volunteer Cichan Klukač who is fighting on the side of Ukraine.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty); Belarusian branch of Radio Liberty

Details: Detainee Ina Kałackaja lives in Brest. A pro-government Telegram channel states that she has been accused of "involvement in extremism" and is under arrest for charges under the Belorusian Administrative Code. It is not specified under which article the woman was detained.

In January 2021, Cichan Klukač was sentenced to a year and a half in prison under the article on disorderly conduct (Article 342(1) of the Criminal Code of Belarus). According to the investigation, in 2020, Cichan and Sofja Małaševič specially travelled from Brest to take part in the Unity March in Minsk on 6 September. The woman supposedly made "vulgar inscriptions" on the military shields displayed near the Palace of Independence.

At the beginning of the trial, Cichan took the blame, but the Interior Ministry provided a video that did not confirm this. For this reason, the prosecutor dropped the charge of hooliganism, leaving only the article on violation of public order.

Radio Liberty pointed out that this is not the first case of persecution of relatives of Belarusian volunteer soldiers fighting in Ukraine. In April 2023, a court sentenced a 34-year-old resident of Babrújsk, Siarhiej Frančuk, a cousin of Vadzim Kabančuk, deputy commander of the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment, to three years in a general regime penal colony.

While serving his sentence, another criminal case was opened against Siarhiej Frančuk for insulting self-proclaimed Belarusian president Lukashenko. For this, he was sentenced to another six months in prison.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: