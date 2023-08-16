All Sections
Leader of German Greens supports speedy delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 11:46

Omid Nouripour, the co-leader of the German Alliance 90/The Greens political party, has called on the government to resolve the issue of supplying Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Nouripour in an interview with Tagesspiegel

Quote: "Ukraine urgently needs additional military resources, including Taurus cruise missiles. That is why the decision on the German supply should be made quickly," Nouripour said.

Nouripour added that if certain modifications are required to deliver missiles, "they should be implemented quickly".

Spiegel reports that classified negotiations with representatives of the defence industry regarding the supply of missiles are currently ongoing, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make technical modifications to the missiles to make it impossible for Kyiv to strike Russian territory, other than Russian-occupied Crimea.

Background: 

  • Earlier, it was reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz still has not decided on the issue of supplying German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
  • On Friday, the German government announced that preparations for delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine are currently not underway.

Advertisement: