Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 19:15

Since August 2022, the mandatory evacuation of the population from Donetsk Oblast has been ongoing.

In a year, over 87,000 citizens have been displaced to safer regions in Ukraine, including 10,700 children and 3,700 people with limited mobility.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

The evacuation from liberated territories that started in the autumn of 2022 is also still ongoing.

In 11 months, over 26,000 citizens have left Kharkiv Oblast. In nine months, over 39,000 people have been evacuated from the liberated territories in Kherson Oblast.  

Read also: Ukraine brings home at least 380 children deported to Russia

 
Photo: Nastyaofly/Depositphotos

"Centralised evacuation of citizens to safe regions in Ukraine is underway both on a planned and urgent basis, if needed. The government, international organisations and volunteers are putting in their best effort to facilitate safety for our citizens.

We remind everyone that the evacuation is free of charge. To register in advance, please contact your local authorities," the Ministry of Reintegration stated.

If you want to evacuate, you can call the 24/7 hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration by dialling 15-48

The number (096) 078-84-33 can be used for the messengers WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber.

Background: On 7 March, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the mechanism to evacuate children from the area of active combat action, mainly from the city of Bakhmut, even if their parents refuse to evacuate.

In addition, six children were forcibly evacuated from the settlement of Avdiivka to save their lives.

