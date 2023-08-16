All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Vilnius does not record attempts to recruit Lithuanians to Wagner Group

European PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 22:15

The Lithuanian State Security Department (VSD) has said it has not recorded any cases of recruitment of citizens by the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: European Pravda, citing LRT

Details: In a written comment, VSD stated that "there were no such cases in Lithuania as in Poland or Latvia, where calls were made directly or indirectly to join Wagner PMC.

At the same time, VSD considers rumours spread in open sources about Wagner's alleged plans to attack neighbouring countries with Belarus, as well as fake photos with Wagner symbols, as a coordinated information attack.

The Lithuanian State Security Department also said that the purpose of the information attack is to increase pressure on Western countries to change their position on Russia and Belarus, limiting support for Ukraine and Belarusian opposition forces.

The day before, Lithuania called a photo depicting a person belonging to the Russian PMC Wagner allegedly crossing the Lithuanian-Belarusian border a fake.

Last week, Warsaw and Vilnius reported that about a hundred Wagnerites had moved to the so-called Suwałki Gap, with the Wagner Group located near the Lithuanian border in Grodno Oblast, Belarus.

Before that, Poland announced that it would deploy several thousand additional troops to the border. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: