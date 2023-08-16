Vilnius does not record attempts to recruit Lithuanians to Wagner Group

The Lithuanian State Security Department (VSD) has said it has not recorded any cases of recruitment of citizens by the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Details: In a written comment, VSD stated that "there were no such cases in Lithuania as in Poland or Latvia, where calls were made directly or indirectly to join Wagner PMC.

At the same time, VSD considers rumours spread in open sources about Wagner's alleged plans to attack neighbouring countries with Belarus, as well as fake photos with Wagner symbols, as a coordinated information attack.

The Lithuanian State Security Department also said that the purpose of the information attack is to increase pressure on Western countries to change their position on Russia and Belarus, limiting support for Ukraine and Belarusian opposition forces.

The day before, Lithuania called a photo depicting a person belonging to the Russian PMC Wagner allegedly crossing the Lithuanian-Belarusian border a fake.

Last week, Warsaw and Vilnius reported that about a hundred Wagnerites had moved to the so-called Suwałki Gap, with the Wagner Group located near the Lithuanian border in Grodno Oblast, Belarus.

Before that, Poland announced that it would deploy several thousand additional troops to the border.

