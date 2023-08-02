Ukraine's defenders kill 540 Russian soldiers and destroy 27 artillery systems
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 08:16
Russia has lost 247,230 soldiers, 4,217 tanks and 8,213 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian Forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 247,230 (+540) military personnel,
- 4,217 (+1) tanks,
- 8,213 (+8) armoured combat vehicles,
- 4,866 (+27) artillery systems,
- 700 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 463 (+1) air defence systems,
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 311 (+0) helicopters,
- 4,042 (+15) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,347 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 7,349 (+25) vehicles and tankers,
- 718 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!