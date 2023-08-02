Ukraine's defenders kill 540 Russian soldiers and destroy 27 artillery systems

STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russia has lost 247,230 soldiers, 4,217 tanks and 8,213 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian Forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 247,230 (+540) military personnel,

4,217 (+1) tanks,

8,213 (+8) armoured combat vehicles,

4,866 (+27) artillery systems,

700 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

463 (+1) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

311 (+0) helicopters,

4,042 (+15) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,347 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,349 (+25) vehicles and tankers,

718 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!