US does not see Wagner as threat to NATO

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 11:14
STOCK PHOTO, THETIMES.CO.UK

The USA is unaware of any specific threat the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) poses to Poland or other NATO allies.

Source: Voice of America citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House

Details: The White House representative said that "the United States is not aware of any specific threat posed by Wagner to Poland or to any of our NATO allies." Kirby added that the United States is "obviously watching it closely."

Kirby said that some of the Wagner fighters went to Africa, "trying to foment instability and insecurity there", some are still in Ukraine, and some have moved to Belarus, according to available information.

He also confirmed Washington's commitment to obligations under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, recalling the words of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, that the United States will defend "every inch of NATO territory."

Background: 

  • Recently, the Prime Minister of Poland officially announced the relocation of 100 Wagner fighters to the so-called Suwałki Gap, which connects the country with the Baltic States and also separates the territory of Russian Kaliningrad Oblast and Belarus.
  • At the end of July, Lukashenko said that he had "begun to be stressed out by the Wagner fighters" who wanted to attack Poland. Later, Lukashenko admitted that he had lied about the desire of the Wagner Group mercenaries to invade Poland.

