Beast of a machine: Ukrainian army Commander-in-Chief shows RM-70 Vampire MLRS in action

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 August 2023, 12:51
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Valery Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a video of the dynamic combat work of the RM-70 Vampire MLRS of the crews of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Colonel General Mark Bezruchko on the contact line.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Details: The RM-70 Vampire rocket launcher is reported to carry 40 rockets. It works both with single shots and volleys. Fire control is carried out both from the cabin and remotely.

"We arrive, unpack, and get ready. Three or four minutes, and we are ready, waiting for the command "Fire!", Pavlo, the crew commander, describes the dynamic work of his RM-70 Vampire.

"It really is a beast of a machine. When it launches a volley using an entire payload, it's just incredible," adds Ivan, a topographic surveyor in an RM-70 crew.

For reference: The RM-70 MLRS was adopted by the Czechoslovakian army in 1971, but it still remains effective. Like the Russian version of the BM-21 MLRS, it has a launcher for 40 122mm Hrad rockets, but unlike the Russian vehicle, it carries an additional 40-rocket ammunition for rapid reloading on the Tatra 813 armoured chassis, reducing time to prepare for the next volley down to several minutes.

