Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: US$124 million allocated from state budget to overcome consequences

4.3 billion hryvnias [approximately US$124 million – ed.] have been allocated from the state budget to overcome the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians.

Source: Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the Budget Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, in a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: At its meeting on Wednesday, 2 August, the Committee approved the allocation of 341.8 million hryvnias [approximately US$9.2 million] from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression for the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration.

These funds will be used to compensate for damaged and destroyed housing, reconstruct damaged facilities and build new ones.

Earlier, 980.9 million hryvnias [approximately US$26.5 million] were allocated for similar needs for the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Pidlasa noted that more than 2.8 billion hryvnias [approximately US$75.5 million] have already been allocated from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, of which 1.5 billion hryvnias [approximately US$40.4 million] have been allocated for the implementation of a pilot project for the construction of main water pipelines in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In addition, over 1.5 billion hryvnias [approximately US$40.4 million] were allocated from the state budget reserve fund due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Of this amount, almost 966 million hryvnias [approximately US$26 million] have been allocated to provide drinking water to the population in the regions where there are problems with sustainable water supply and 565 million hryvnias [approximately US$15.2 million] to provide financial assistance to the affected population.

In total, over 4.3 billion hryvnias [approximately US$124 million – ed.] have already been allocated from the state budget in 2023 to overcome the consequences of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Background:

The construction of a 150-kilometre-long main water pipeline to the settlements that do not have access to drinking water due to the Russians' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is underway. Over 100 pieces of equipment and specialists are working at the three sites.

