All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch

Monday, 3 July 2023, 21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch

In Ukraine, preparatory work has begun on the construction of main water pipelines for the regions affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine

The project involves the construction of main water pipelines Karachun reservoir – Kryvyi Rih – Southern reservoir, Marhanets – Nikopol, Khortytsia (DVS2) – Tomakivka, Kubrakov reports.

 

The water supply system will consist of three main water supply lines with a length of almost 150 km. Implementation of the project will provide water to at least 1 million people from Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, he added.

Advertisement:

"The water line will literally be laid from scratch, international partners are involved in the procurement and logistics of pipes of the required diameter and high-capacity pumps. We are setting ourselves an ambitious task – to complete the work as soon as possible," the minister said.

He reminded that the government has allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias from the Fund for Dealing with the Aftermath of Armed Aggression, and the Reconstruction Agency has taken over the implementation of pipeline construction projects.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: