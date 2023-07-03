All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch

Monday, 3 July 2023, 21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch

In Ukraine, preparatory work has begun on the construction of main water pipelines for the regions affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine

The project involves the construction of main water pipelines Karachun reservoir – Kryvyi Rih – Southern reservoir, Marhanets – Nikopol, Khortytsia (DVS2) – Tomakivka, Kubrakov reports.

Advertisement:
 

The water supply system will consist of three main water supply lines with a length of almost 150 km. Implementation of the project will provide water to at least 1 million people from Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, he added.

"The water line will literally be laid from scratch, international partners are involved in the procurement and logistics of pipes of the required diameter and high-capacity pumps. We are setting ourselves an ambitious task – to complete the work as soon as possible," the minister said.

He reminded that the government has allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias from the Fund for Dealing with the Aftermath of Armed Aggression, and the Reconstruction Agency has taken over the implementation of pipeline construction projects.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: