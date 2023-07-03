Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch

In Ukraine, preparatory work has begun on the construction of main water pipelines for the regions affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine

The project involves the construction of main water pipelines Karachun reservoir – Kryvyi Rih – Southern reservoir, Marhanets – Nikopol, Khortytsia (DVS2) – Tomakivka, Kubrakov reports.

The water supply system will consist of three main water supply lines with a length of almost 150 km. Implementation of the project will provide water to at least 1 million people from Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, he added.

"The water line will literally be laid from scratch, international partners are involved in the procurement and logistics of pipes of the required diameter and high-capacity pumps. We are setting ourselves an ambitious task – to complete the work as soon as possible," the minister said.

He reminded that the government has allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias from the Fund for Dealing with the Aftermath of Armed Aggression, and the Reconstruction Agency has taken over the implementation of pipeline construction projects.

