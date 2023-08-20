Putin aims to show his control over his regime and army with trip to Rostov – ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has travelled to Rostov to demonstrate his control over his regime and the Russian army.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Analysts recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, and senior officers at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don on 19 August.

It was reportedly Putin's first visit to Rostov-on-Don since the Wagner Group took control of the headquarters on 23-24 June.

Advertisement:

The review notes that Putin rarely visits areas related to the war in Ukraine; he visited Kherson and Luhansk Oblasts in April and Mariupol in March.

Experts say Putin's visit is likely to be a public gesture to show that he is continuing to support Gerasimov and his group of commanders, despite the fact that these commanders could not stop the Wagner rebellion or achieve the military goals that Putin has set for them.

Putin's visit comes about two months after the coup, and the Russian dictator is probably trying to portray himself as in control of his regime and army.

To quote the ISW’s Takeaways on 11 August:

Russian forces launched a missile strike during the day on 19 August targeting Chernihiv city centre after carrying out a series of Shahed drone strikes overnight.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted a drone strike on Soltsy airbase in Novgorod Oblast and reportedly damaged strategic aircraft on 19 August.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on 19 August, and advanced along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chief of the Russian General Staff and overall theatre commander Army General Valery Gerasimov and senior officers at the Southern Military District (SMD) headquarters in Rostov-on-Don on 19 August.

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) is continuing to set conditions to possibly replace Wagner Group forces with MoD-affiliated private military companies (PMCs).

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area and advanced in certain areas on 19 August.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on 17 August establishing the Donetsk Higher Combined Arms Command School under the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD), likely in an effort to further integrate proxy military formations in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Russian officials continue to deport children from occupied Ukraine to Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!