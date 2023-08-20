All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Neutral" China supplies Russia with armaments – The Telegraph

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 06:22
Neutral China supplies Russia with armaments – The Telegraph
Flags of China and Russia. Photo: Getty Images

China is supplying Russia with helicopters, drones, optical sights and metals used in the defence industry.

Source: investigation by The Telegraph

Details: The newspaper writes that Russian companies, including those under sanctions, which produce rocket launchers, armoured vehicles and fighter jets received tens of thousands of shipments from China within the period from the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the first quarter of 2023.

"It comes as China, which insists it remains neutral, is attempting to position itself as a key peace-broker in talks aimed at ending the conflict," the investigation reports.

The Telegraph states that one of Chinese companies sent 1,000 drones to Russia two months before the beginning of the war. This company, Shantou Honghu Plastics, positions itself as a toy wholesaler.

The drones were sent to the Russian company Samson, which also describes itself as a games and toy wholesaler and appears to be a shell company, as according to the state register of companies, its authorised capital is only 10,000 roubles.

Moreover, four days after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a Chinese company Hems999 supplied Russia with two helicopters. Another Chinese company, Tianjin Huarong Aviation, has provided four Airbus helicopters for Russia since the beginning of the war.

All of the supplies were received by the Russian company Ural Helicopter, whose main customer is the Russian National Guard, which has been deployed in Ukraine and is headed by Viktor Zolotov, a former Putin bodyguard.

The newspaper also notes that Chinese companies have also shipped optical sights to more than 50 Russian firms from the start of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023. Last year, imports of these products almost doubled to US$2.5 million, compared to the previous year.

The research conducted by Molfar shows that Chinese exports of turbojets and radar missile navigation systems have also been shipped via India and Costa Rica and then re-exported to Russia, apparently in an attempt to circumvent sanctions.

The trade data shows that Russia’s imports of raw materials and components essential for weapons production have increased dramatically.

In 2022 China exported US$18 million worth of titanium alloy products to Russia, almost twice as much as the year before.

In addition, the newspaper notes, Chinese companies also supplied magnesium alloys to Tupolev, which builds and helps maintain long-range bombers such as the Tu-95 and Tu-160M, which are used in cruise missile attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: