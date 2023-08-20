6-year-old girl, father of 4, and student: What we know about those killed in Chernihiv

On 19 August, Russian occupiers attacked a drama theatre in Chernihiv, killing 7 people and injuring 148.

The missile that hit the centre of Chernihiv killed 6-year-old Sofiia, the long-awaited daughter of Olha and Oleksandr Holynskyi; Sofiia was about to enter first grade.

The death of the child was reported by the family's friend, Kateryna Farafonova.

"Today, little Sofiia, the only long-awaited daughter of my close friend, was killed by the hands of our ‘neighbours’ in Chernihiv. Now Sofiia is a guardian angel for her parents.

Rest in the soft clouds, our little Sofiia, you were a very kind, intelligent and clever girl, you made this cruel world better," Kateryna said.

6-year-old Sofiia was killed in an attack on Chernihiv

Kateryna also posted details of how to help the girl's parents in a Facebook post.

She was a long-awaited only child

Children's Rights Ombudsman Daria Herasymchuk responded to the crime committed by the Russians.

"The girl was her parents' only and long-awaited child. In just two weeks, she was to go to the first grade... As her family and friends said, Sofiia was a very good painter, always smiling, smart, loved to hug and often said she loved you.

We will never forget and never forgive the inhumane people who bring these tragedies to our homes!" Herasymchuk said.

Lawyer Volodymyr Vasylenko was killed in Chernihiv

The Russian attack on Chernihiv also took the life of lawyer Volodymyr Vasylenko, who worked with the Right to Protection charity foundation.

"Today, a colleague with whom I used to work was killed. He was a father of four, a loving husband and a decent person. We had many mutual acquaintances!

I also found out that my classmate's child was killed... so much loss... pain," wrote Kateryna Dankova, a resident of Chernihiv.

Volodymyr was the father of 4 children. His son, who was with his father during the attack, is now in hospital.

You can help the wife of the deceased using these details.

A Russian missile also killed two teachers and a student of Chernihiv Polytechnic

Chernihiv resident Anna Romanova also said that two teachers and a student of Chernihiv Polytechnic were among those killed by the Russians in Chernihiv.

One of the killed was Nazar Yushchenko, a student of the Research and Development Institute of Mechanical Engineering, Technology and Transport. He excelled in his studies and was the only child in the family.

A total of seven people were killed in the attack on Chernihiv

Svitlana Kormiltsyna, a senior lecturer at the Department of Foreign Philology, was also killed while walking in the park with her daughter.

Nataliia Toriia, an employee of the Directorate of the Educational and Research Institute of Architecture, Design and Geodesy, was returning from church at the time of the attack when the Russian missile took her life.

148 people were injured

Background: On 19 August, the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on a drama theatre in the centre of Chernihiv when a drone manufacturers' meeting was taking place there, although only the participants knew the exact location.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!