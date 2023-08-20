All Sections
Ukraine's Ambassador to US visits Abrams production plant before tanks are sent to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 13:57
Oksana Markarova along with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur at tank factory in Lima, Ohio 

Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, along with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, has visited a tank factory in Lima Ohio, which produces Abrams tanks that will be sent to Ukraine this fall. 

Source: Marcy Kaptur’s office; European Pravda

Details: Markarova said "it is very important to maintain a constant dialogue with the American people, enterprises, organisations and regions, as well as tell them why their support for Ukraine during the war is important."

Quote: "I am grateful to the Congresswoman... for an exceptional opportunity to visit the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC), as well as meet with people and companies from northwestern Ohio who have joined in helping Ukrainians," said Markarova.

The ambassador to the United States added that "both military assistance and humanitarian support are changing the situation in Ukraine for the better."

Early in August, the United States officially approved the transfer of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

The US began training Ukrainians on Abrams tanks in May 2023 in Germany. Media outlets reported that the training was expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced its intention to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in January 2023. It took this step after months of insisting that the tanks were too difficult to maintain and repair, in order to induce Germany to supply its Leopard tanks.

The US significantly accelerated the time needed to send tanks by deciding earlier this year to transfer older M1A1 models instead of a more modern version of the tank. The US promised to deliver 31 tanks to Ukraine.

In June 2023, the media reported that the Biden administration was planning to approve the transfer of depleted uranium projectiles for Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

