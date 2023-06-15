US wants Ukrainian military to have their training on Abrams tanks completed by end of summer

The Pentagon expects that the Ukrainian military will complete their training programme on Abrams tanks by the end of the summer.

Source: CBS News reported this with reference to an unnamed representative of the US Department of Defense, writes European Pravda.

Details: The article states that the end of the training will approximately coincide with the expected delivery of 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine from the United States in the autumn.

The Ukrainians are currently training on specially equipped tanks in Germany, and the Abrams promised by the US government are being refurbished.

According to two high-ranking officials of the US Army Europe and Africa, 200 Ukrainians are currently undergoing the third week of the 12-week training plan.

They are currently working on individual skills and will move on to group training as part of various units, culminating in battalion-level exercises.

One of the American officers said that the USA is watching the beginning of Ukraine’s counteroffensive as some of the brigades trained in the US enter the battle.

He said that the USA is paying attention to what changes may be made to the training programme in the future.

Reminder: The Biden administration announced its intention to send tanks to Ukraine in January. It took this step after insisting for months that they were too complex and difficult to maintain and repair so as to induce Germany to supply the Leopard tanks.

Recently, the media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden plans to approve the supply of shells with depleted uranium used by Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

