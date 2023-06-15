All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US wants Ukrainian military to have their training on Abrams tanks completed by end of summer

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 08:25
US wants Ukrainian military to have their training on Abrams tanks completed by end of summer
ABRAMS TANK. PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

The Pentagon expects that the Ukrainian military will complete their training programme on Abrams tanks by the end of the summer. 

Source: CBS News reported this with reference to an unnamed representative of the US Department of Defense, writes European Pravda

Details: The article states that the end of the training will approximately coincide with the expected delivery of 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine from the United States in the autumn.

The Ukrainians are currently training on specially equipped tanks in Germany, and the Abrams promised by the US government are being refurbished. 

Advertisement:

According to two high-ranking officials of the US Army Europe and Africa, 200 Ukrainians are currently undergoing the third week of the 12-week training plan. 

They are currently working on individual skills and will move on to group training as part of various units, culminating in battalion-level exercises. 

One of the American officers said that the USA is watching the beginning of Ukraine’s counteroffensive as some of the brigades trained in the US enter the battle. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He said that the USA is paying attention to what changes may be made to the training programme in the future. 

Reminder: The Biden administration announced its intention to send tanks to Ukraine in January. It took this step after insisting for months that they were too complex and difficult to maintain and repair so as to induce Germany to supply the Leopard tanks. 

Recently, the media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden plans to approve the supply of shells with depleted uranium used by Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: