All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Russian terror is endless": Presidents of Moldova and Estonia react to Russian missile strike in Chernihiv

European PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 14:53

Alar Karis and Maia Sandu, presidents of Estonia and Moldova, have condemned the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv, which killed seven people and injured 148 others. 

Source: tweets by heads of the states; European Pravda

Quote: "Russia’s terror is endless. Shocking brutality in Chernihiv. Bombing civilian buildings is not only inhumane, it's a war crime. All criminals will be brought to tribunal! Estonia will not tire from supporting Ukraine," Karis stressed.

Sandu tweeted that blatant aggression against civilians should not go unpunished.

"Russia must be held accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine," she added.

The day before, Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, condemned the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv.

Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile rose to 148.

On the morning of 19 August, at 11:30, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre, when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was being held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: