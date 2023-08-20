All Sections
"Russian terror is endless": Presidents of Moldova and Estonia react to Russian missile strike in Chernihiv

European PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 14:53

Alar Karis and Maia Sandu, presidents of Estonia and Moldova, have condemned the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv, which killed seven people and injured 148 others. 

Source: tweets by heads of the states; European Pravda

Quote: "Russia’s terror is endless. Shocking brutality in Chernihiv. Bombing civilian buildings is not only inhumane, it's a war crime. All criminals will be brought to tribunal! Estonia will not tire from supporting Ukraine," Karis stressed.

Sandu tweeted that blatant aggression against civilians should not go unpunished.

"Russia must be held accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine," she added.

The day before, Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, condemned the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv.

Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv with a ballistic missile rose to 148.

On the morning of 19 August, at 11:30, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre, when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was being held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day.

