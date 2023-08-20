All Sections
Denmark to supply Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 19:03
Denmark to supply Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mette Frederiksen. Photo: President’s Office

Denmark has made a decision to transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "You and your fellow Ukrainians have shown us what true bravery is, and for that we owe you all the support that we can give. Since the beginning of the war, Denmark has been standing by you, and it goes for all Danes, because we know that your freedom is our freedom. We also know that you need more. That is why today we announce that we will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine."

Details: The decision of Denmark was commented on by Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office of Ukraine. According to Yermak, as a result of the negotiations, the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s, as well as on the transfer of 19 fighters to Ukraine by Denmark after its completion, have been agreed upon.

Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers have already arrived in Denmark for F-16 fighter aircraft training, Frederiksen emphasised.

She anticipates that the first batch of six fighter jets will be transferred to Ukraine by the new year. Eight more aircraft will arrive in Ukraine the following year, and five more in 2025.

According to Zelenskyy, some of the Ukrainian soldiers are already in Denmark. He greeted them at the press conference.

The president said that training missions have already begun for Ukrainians who will be training on the F-16s in Denmark.

He noted that he did not want to say anything about the likely dates of the exercises’ completion and the transfer of aircraft.

Background: During his visit in the Netherlands on 20 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 42 F-16 fighter jets "will be in Ukrainian skies".

