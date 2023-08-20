All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive 42 F-16 fighter jets

Roman Petrenko, Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 17:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive 42 F-16 fighter jets

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on a visit in the Netherlands, has announced that 42 F-16 fighter jets "will be in Ukrainian skies".

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte during a joint press conference

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The F-16s. A breakthrough agreement. Starting today, we have more specific [information].

They (F-16 fighter jets) will be in the Ukrainian skies. Thank you, Netherlands! Thank you, Mark [Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister]!"

Details: Zelenskyy posted a selfie with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in front of an F-16.

Later, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would receive 42 F-16 fighter jets.

Earlier, a video of Zelenskyy walking around a military base in the Netherlands and looking at fighter jets emerged online.

Updated: During a joint press conference, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, said that the Netherlands has 42 F-16 fighter jets and it is still too early to talk about how many of them will be transferred to Ukraine.

Rutte explained that first Ukrainian pilots have to complete training in Denmark and Romania. The pilots are currently learning English [in order to be able to operate the aircraft and complete further training]. Military training is yet to begin and will take place in Romania.

The Dutch Prime Minister also stressed the importance of Ukraine having the infrastructure necessary to service the F-16s.

Zelenskyy said that he did not want to talk about the number of F-16s, but Rutte mentioned that the current negotiations concern 42 aircraft.  

Background: For its protection, Ukraine needs to replace obsolete Soviet-era aircraft of various types with a single type of multi-role fighter jet. The F-16 may become such a fighter jet in the number of 200 pieces, said Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: