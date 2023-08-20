EU Foreign Affairs chief on Russia's missile attack on Chernihiv: Cowardly attack on civilians

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, has commented on a Russian strike on the city of Chernihiv which led to numerous deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

Source: Borrell on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Borrell said the Russian attack on Chernihiv was "cowardly".

Quote: "Strongly condemn yet another cowardly and deliberate Russian strike on Chernihiv targeting a university and a theatre, causing the death of at least 7 civilians, including children, leaving many more injured," Borrell emphasised.

Strongly condemn yet another cowardly and deliberate Russian strike on #Chernihiv targeting a university and a theatre, causing the death of at least 7 civilians, including children, leaving many more injured.



Now, as always, we #StandWithUkraine — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 20, 2023

Background:

