EU Foreign Affairs chief on Russia's missile attack on Chernihiv: Cowardly attack on civilians
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, has commented on a Russian strike on the city of Chernihiv which led to numerous deaths and injuries among the civilian population.
Source: Borrell on Twitter, reports European Pravda
Borrell said the Russian attack on Chernihiv was "cowardly".
Quote: "Strongly condemn yet another cowardly and deliberate Russian strike on Chernihiv targeting a university and a theatre, causing the death of at least 7 civilians, including children, leaving many more injured," Borrell emphasised.
Background:
- Earlier, the Russian attack on Chernihiv was condemned by presidents of Moldova and Estonia, as well as the US Secretary of State.
- Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of people injured in the Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Chernihiv rose to 148.
- On the morning of 19 August, at 11:30, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre, when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was being held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day.
