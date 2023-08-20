All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Secretary of State condemns Russian missile attack on Chernihiv

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 10:28
US Secretary of State condemns Russian missile attack on Chernihiv
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has commented on Russia's missile strike on the centre of Chernihiv, which injured at least 148 people and killed 7.

Source: Blinken on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: Antony Blinken condemned "yet another horrific missile attack on innocent civilians in Chernihiv". 

"We mourn this tragic loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of victims. The U.S. will always stand by the people of Ukraine," he said. 

Blinken also urged Russia to "end its brutal war now".

Background:

  • Russian troops fired a ballistic missile at the centre of Chernihiv at around 11:30 on 19 August.
  • As it turned out, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location. 
  • Later, RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, claimed that the purpose of the strike on Chernihiv was "a gathering of military specialists of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on combat drones".
  • The day before, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink condemned the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: