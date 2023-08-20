US Secretary of State condemns Russian missile attack on Chernihiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has commented on Russia's missile strike on the centre of Chernihiv, which injured at least 148 people and killed 7.

Source: Blinken on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: Antony Blinken condemned "yet another horrific missile attack on innocent civilians in Chernihiv".

"We mourn this tragic loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of victims. The U.S. will always stand by the people of Ukraine," he said.

Advertisement:

Blinken also urged Russia to "end its brutal war now".

We condemn in the strongest terms yet another horrific missile attack on innocent civilians in Chernihiv. We mourn this tragic loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of victims. The U.S. will always stand by the people of Ukraine. Russia must end its brutal war now. https://t.co/wkM3TMWQGg — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 19, 2023

Background:

Russian troops fired a ballistic missile at the centre of Chernihiv at around 11:30 on 19 August.

As it turned out, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre when a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools was held there as part of the Liuti Ptashky (Angry Birds) demo day, although only the event’s participants knew the exact location.

Later, RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, claimed that the purpose of the strike on Chernihiv was "a gathering of military specialists of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on combat drones".

The day before, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink condemned the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!