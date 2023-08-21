All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Istanbul may host negotiations on resumption of grain deal

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 11:11

Türkiye is working to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was disrupted by Russia.

Source: Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The newspaper reports that technical talks between Moscow and Kyiv on the activation of the grain corridor may take place in Istanbul.

According to journalists, Ankara, together with the UN, is working on draft proposals for the commissioning of the grain corridor in order not to provoke global problems, especially migration movements and instability that may arise in underdeveloped countries.

Türkiye does not believe that alternatives other than the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be sufficient in terms of preventing the threat of famine in less developed countries, the article says.

It is noted that the negotiations will also include proposals for a more equitable distribution of grain passing through the grain corridor and giving priority to poorer countries. At the same time, Ankara seeks to resolve these issues and extend the agreement for a longer period.

Background: It was reported earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may meet with Putin's representative, Tatarstan President Ruslan Minnikhanov, and allegedly conclude an agreement on the transit of Russian grain in exchange for Moscow's return to the grain deal.

On 17 July, Russia announced the termination of the grain deal and threatened "risks'' to the parties that would decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation. In addition, Moscow began massive attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and the Danube ports.

Read the article by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on how to get Russia to return to the grain deal. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
MH17
Hell on Earth. How Russian aggression is devastating Ukrainian black soil
New York Times sources claim that total losses of Ukraine and Russia are approaching 500,000
Poll: 52% of Germans oppose sending Taurus Missiles to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: