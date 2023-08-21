All Sections
Istanbul may host negotiations on resumption of grain deal

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 11:11

Türkiye is working to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was disrupted by Russia.

Source: Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The newspaper reports that technical talks between Moscow and Kyiv on the activation of the grain corridor may take place in Istanbul.

According to journalists, Ankara, together with the UN, is working on draft proposals for the commissioning of the grain corridor in order not to provoke global problems, especially migration movements and instability that may arise in underdeveloped countries.

Türkiye does not believe that alternatives other than the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be sufficient in terms of preventing the threat of famine in less developed countries, the article says.

It is noted that the negotiations will also include proposals for a more equitable distribution of grain passing through the grain corridor and giving priority to poorer countries. At the same time, Ankara seeks to resolve these issues and extend the agreement for a longer period.

Background: It was reported earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may meet with Putin's representative, Tatarstan President Ruslan Minnikhanov, and allegedly conclude an agreement on the transit of Russian grain in exchange for Moscow's return to the grain deal.

On 17 July, Russia announced the termination of the grain deal and threatened "risks'' to the parties that would decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation. In addition, Moscow began massive attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and the Danube ports.

Read the article by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell on how to get Russia to return to the grain deal. 

