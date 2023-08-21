All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians have gains near Robotyne – Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 21 August 2023, 12:48
Ukrainians have gains near Robotyne – Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine
A screenshot: Deepstatemap

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have advanced to the southeast of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. An intense planned combat action is currently ongoing there.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Our units have had success to the southeast of Robotyne and to the north of the settlement of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians were trying to retake the positions they lost to the east of Robotyne but to no avail.

Planned combat work is currently underway in Robotyne."

Details: On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are holding their defences.

They continue launching attacks on the Ukrainian positions and civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts, actively using Lantset loitering munitions.

On the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts, the Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive actions.

A few days ago Russian propagandists started posting on social media that the occupiers are withdrawing from Robotyne and suffer setbacks on the Zaporizhzhia front. 

Background: The Western media also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved significant success on the southern front and possibly breached through a sufficient quantity of minefields to get to the first out of three lines of the Russian defence. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: