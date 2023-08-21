Ukrainians have gains near Robotyne – Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have advanced to the southeast of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. An intense planned combat action is currently ongoing there.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Our units have had success to the southeast of Robotyne and to the north of the settlement of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians were trying to retake the positions they lost to the east of Robotyne but to no avail.

Planned combat work is currently underway in Robotyne."

Details: On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are holding their defences.

They continue launching attacks on the Ukrainian positions and civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts, actively using Lantset loitering munitions.

On the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts, the Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive actions.

A few days ago Russian propagandists started posting on social media that the occupiers are withdrawing from Robotyne and suffer setbacks on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Background: The Western media also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved significant success on the southern front and possibly breached through a sufficient quantity of minefields to get to the first out of three lines of the Russian defence.

