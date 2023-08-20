All Sections
Ukraine changes its approach to counteroffensive – The Economist

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 18:55
Ukraine has changed its tactics since the start of its counteroffensive in June 2023. Instead of using the approach that involves heavy losses, the Ukrainians are now trying to suppress the Russian forces with artillery, electronic warfare systems and UAVs. 

Source: The Economist

Quote: "We no longer plan operations that presuppose large losses. The emphasis is now on degrading the enemy: artillery, drones, electronic warfare and so on."

Details: Referring to a source in the Ukrainian General Staff, The Economist writes that Ukraine has received only 60 Leopard tanks, despite having been promised hundreds.

Now, according to the sources of the Economist, there is a catastrophic lack of demining machines.

Quote: "We simply don’t have the resources to do the frontal attacks that the West is imploring us to do."

Another problem is the lack of air cover, which makes it difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through Russian minefields and defence lines.

For this reason, the military leadership of Ukraine postponed the counteroffensive for as long as it could.

It is noted that the beginning of the counteroffensive in June was "disastrous". The media reported that two brigades trained in the West lost many people and equipment in minefields. After that, the original plans were adjusted.

According to the source of the General Staff, since then Ukraine has made a priority on preserving the army.

According to The Economist, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made significant advancements on the southern front and may have managed to get past enough minefields to reach the first of the three lines of Russian defence, but after two and a half months, Ukraine is still far from achieving its strategic objective of approaching the Sea of Azov and closing Russia's land route to the Crimea.

