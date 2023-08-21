Russians attack civilian from drone in Kherson Oblast
Monday, 21 August 2023, 15:05
The Russian occupiers have attacked a resident of Zolota Balka from a drone in Kherson Oblast.
Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that at around 12:00 on Monday, the Russians threw an explosive device at a 43-year-old man.
As a result of the attack, he suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his chest, abdomen and leg.
The man was hospitalised and is now being treated.
