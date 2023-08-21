Belgorod Oblast attacked with drones three times in a day

Three drone attacks have occurred on 21 August in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Russian BBC service on Telegram

Details: The attacks have occurred in Belgorod district and Shebekino city district.

Local authorities state that two aircraft type UAVs have allegedly been destroyed by the air defence. Reportedly, there have been no casualties.

Advertisement:

Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, claimed that facades and windows of three private houses in the village of Nikolskoe in Belgorod district have been slightly damaged, as well as two vehicles.

Gladkov added that the attack in the Shebekino city district occurred near the village of Bezliudovka.

Background:

On 20 August, Russian authorities alleged that Russian air defence forces had shot down "12 air targets" over Belgorod and the city's outskirts. Russians did not report about the aftermath of the attacks, nor the damage caused.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





