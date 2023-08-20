Russians allegedly down "12 air targets" near Belgorod, Russia

Russian authorities have alleged that Russian air defence forces have shot down "12 air targets" over Belgorod and the city's outskirts.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod Oblast Governor, on Telegram

Quote from Gladkov: "Our air defence system responded over Belgorod and the Belgorod district, shooting down 12 air targets on the approach to the city."

Details: The Russians have not reported on the aftermath, nor about any destruction.

Advertisement:

They also failed to provide photos or videos of these "air targets".

Background: The UK MoD stated that drone and missile attacks on Russian territories of strategic importance to Ukraine have grown more frequent over the last few months.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





