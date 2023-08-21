All Sections
Wagner Group leader says that he is in Africa: he recorded a video from the desert

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 21:48
Wagner Group leader says that he is in Africa: he recorded a video from the desert
YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN IN AFRICA. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has recorded a video message allegedly from Africa, where he is fighting "for justice and happiness" of African peoples.

Source: video on the Telegram channel Razgruzka Wagnera, which is associated with the PMC

Details: In a video message, Prigozhin noted that the air temperature where he is located is +50°C.

Quote: "We are making Russia even bigger, on all continents. And Africa is even freer. Justice and happiness for African peoples. A nightmare for ISIS, al-Qaeda and other bandits."

Background: 

  • The Wagner group fought in Ukraine, especially actively on the Bakhmut front, but in late spring went to field camps.
  • On 24 June, Wagner PMC started an armed rebellion in Russia due to the conflict with the military command of the Russian Federation, but in the evening of that day, after a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries return to field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in the Russian Federation was closed; he had to "go to Belarus".
  • In Belarus, Prigozhin allegedly spoke to the mercenaries of Wagner PMC and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

