All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group leader says that he is in Africa: he recorded a video from the desert

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 21:48
Wagner Group leader says that he is in Africa: he recorded a video from the desert
YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN IN AFRICA. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has recorded a video message allegedly from Africa, where he is fighting "for justice and happiness" of African peoples.

Source: video on the Telegram channel Razgruzka Wagnera, which is associated with the PMC

Details: In a video message, Prigozhin noted that the air temperature where he is located is +50°C.

Quote: "We are making Russia even bigger, on all continents. And Africa is even freer. Justice and happiness for African peoples. A nightmare for ISIS, al-Qaeda and other bandits."

Background: 

  • The Wagner group fought in Ukraine, especially actively on the Bakhmut front, but in late spring went to field camps.
  • On 24 June, Wagner PMC started an armed rebellion in Russia due to the conflict with the military command of the Russian Federation, but in the evening of that day, after a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries return to field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in the Russian Federation was closed; he had to "go to Belarus".
  • In Belarus, Prigozhin allegedly spoke to the mercenaries of Wagner PMC and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: