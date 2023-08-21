Wagner Group leader says that he is in Africa: he recorded a video from the desert

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has recorded a video message allegedly from Africa, where he is fighting "for justice and happiness" of African peoples.

Source: video on the Telegram channel Razgruzka Wagnera, which is associated with the PMC

Details: In a video message, Prigozhin noted that the air temperature where he is located is +50°C.

Quote: "We are making Russia even bigger, on all continents. And Africa is even freer. Justice and happiness for African peoples. A nightmare for ISIS, al-Qaeda and other bandits."

Background:

The Wagner group fought in Ukraine, especially actively on the Bakhmut front, but in late spring went to field camps.

On 24 June, Wagner PMC started an armed rebellion in Russia due to the conflict with the military command of the Russian Federation, but in the evening of that day, after a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries return to field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in the Russian Federation was closed; he had to "go to Belarus".

In Belarus, Prigozhin allegedly spoke to the mercenaries of Wagner PMC and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

