All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Head of Wagner PMC posts first video from Belarus

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 19 July 2023, 17:30
Head of Wagner PMC posts first video from Belarus

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has allegedly spoke to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

Source: video posted by Razgruzka Wagnera and Orkestr Wagnera Telegram channels associated with Wagner PMC

Details: In the video, Prigozhin seems to be in Belarus congratulating the mercenaries on their arrival.

Quote: "We fought with dignity. You have done a lot for Russia. What is happening at the front now is a shame, in which we do not need to participate. And wait for the moment when we can prove ourselves in full.

Advertisement:

Therefore, it was decided that we will stay in Belarus for some time."

Details: Prigozhin says that during this time, they will make the Belarusian army the "second army of the world," and if necessary, they will "stand up" for them. "We are preparing ourselves, raising our level, and after that we’ll hit the road – to Africa and, possibly, we will return to the special military operation (as Russia calls the war against Ukraine - ed.) at the moment when we are sure that we will not be forced to disgrace ourselves and our experience," Prigozhin said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: