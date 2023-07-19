All Sections
Head of Wagner PMC posts first video from Belarus

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 19 July 2023, 17:30
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has allegedly spoke to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

Source: video posted by Razgruzka Wagnera and Orkestr Wagnera Telegram channels associated with Wagner PMC

Details: In the video, Prigozhin seems to be in Belarus congratulating the mercenaries on their arrival.

Quote: "We fought with dignity. You have done a lot for Russia. What is happening at the front now is a shame, in which we do not need to participate. And wait for the moment when we can prove ourselves in full.

Therefore, it was decided that we will stay in Belarus for some time."

Details: Prigozhin says that during this time, they will make the Belarusian army the "second army of the world," and if necessary, they will "stand up" for them. "We are preparing ourselves, raising our level, and after that we’ll hit the road – to Africa and, possibly, we will return to the special military operation (as Russia calls the war against Ukraine - ed.) at the moment when we are sure that we will not be forced to disgrace ourselves and our experience," Prigozhin said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

