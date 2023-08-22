About 30 combat clashes with occupiers took place over the past day – General Staff report

STOCK PHOTO: THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

About 30 combat clashes occurred on 21 August between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 2 missile and 43 air strikes and fired 45 times from MLRSs on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, these Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

About 30 combat clashes took place over the past day."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out mortar and artillery bombardments of more than 20 settlements, including Kliusy, Bleshnia and Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Sydorivka, Volfyne, Krasnopillia, Hrabovske and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan and Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar bombardments.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted air strikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Torske, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast. About 15 settlements came under artillery fire, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Kreminna and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Rozdolivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. They conducted an air strike near Vesele, Pryvillia and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under artillery shelling, including Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, under heavy fire from occupiers’ aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the Russian offensive near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers conducted air strikes in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka. The settlements of Zhelanne Druhe, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian forces conducted an air strike near Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast. Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 30 settlements came under artillery shelling of the occupiers, including Huliaipilske, Charivne, Yehorivka, Stepove, Lobkove and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians conducted air strikes in the areas of Tomaryne, Dachi and Zymivnyk in Kherson Oblast. More than 25 settlements came under artillery shelling of the occupiers, including Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Mykilske, Kherson, Kizomys and Sofiivka in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv and Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out six strikes on areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Over the past day, Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four control points, a cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, and three artillery systems at their firing positions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!