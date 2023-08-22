Ukrainian defenders destroy 31 Russian artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:14
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 410 Russian occupiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 258,340 (+410) military personnel,
- 4,362 (+4) tanks,
- 8,476 (+27) armoured combat vehicles,
- 5,295 (+31) artillery systems,
- 721 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 491 (+2) air defence systems,
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 316 (+0) helicopters,
- 4,312 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,406 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 7,722 (+30) vehicles and tankers,
- 797 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
