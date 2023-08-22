All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy 31 Russian artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:14
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 410 Russian occupiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 258,340 (+410) military personnel, 
  • 4,362 (+4) tanks,
  • 8,476 (+27) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 5,295 (+31) artillery systems,
  • 721 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 491 (+2) air defence systems,
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 316 (+0) helicopters,
  • 4,312 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 1,406 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 7,722 (+30) vehicles and tankers,
  • 797 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

