Ukrainian defenders destroy 31 Russian artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 410 Russian occupiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 258,340 (+410) military personnel,

4,362 (+4) tanks,

8,476 (+27) armoured combat vehicles,

5,295 (+31) artillery systems,

721 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,

491 (+2) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

316 (+0) helicopters,

4,312 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,406 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,722 (+30) vehicles and tankers,

797 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

