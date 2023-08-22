All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders destroy 31 Russian artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:14
Ukrainian defenders destroy 31 Russian artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 410 Russian occupiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 258,340 (+410) military personnel, 
  • 4,362 (+4) tanks,
  • 8,476 (+27) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 5,295 (+31) artillery systems,
  • 721 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 491 (+2) air defence systems,
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 316 (+0) helicopters,
  • 4,312 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 1,406 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 7,722 (+30) vehicles and tankers,
  • 797 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: