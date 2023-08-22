Ukrainian defenders destroy 31 Russian artillery systems and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:14
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 410 Russian occupiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 258,340 (+410) military personnel,
- 4,362 (+4) tanks,
- 8,476 (+27) armoured combat vehicles,
- 5,295 (+31) artillery systems,
- 721 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 491 (+2) air defence systems,
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 316 (+0) helicopters,
- 4,312 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,406 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 7,722 (+30) vehicles and tankers,
- 797 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!