Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine amid attempts to revive grain agreement

European PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 19:32

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on 25 August.

Source: Daily Sabah with reference to Turkish diplomatic sources, writes European Pravda

Details: The sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on communication with the media, did not share additional information about the planned visit.

Quote: "Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on 25 August," diplomatic sources said.

In addition, the NTV private television channel revealed that the main adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, left for Ukraine on Tuesday for negotiations.

NTV says Kılıç plans to take part in the summit of the Crimean Platform (the Ukrainian government initiative aiming to speed up liberation and reincorporation of Crimea) and meet with Ukrainian officials.

They also quoted presidential sources as saying that "progress has been made on the grain corridor; making a roadmap without Russia is not viable."

Erdoğan previously announced that Fidan could soon also visit Russia to hold talks.

The media also reported that Erdoğan is planning to visit Russia to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The meeting was initially expected to take place in Ankara.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened the parties willing to continue the initiative without Russia with "risks". Moreover, Russia has started launching large-scale attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and Danube ports.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened the parties willing to continue the initiative without Russia with "risks". Moreover, Russia has started launching large-scale attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and Danube ports.




Advertisement: