All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine amid attempts to revive grain agreement

European PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 19:32

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on 25 August.

Source: Daily Sabah with reference to Turkish diplomatic sources, writes European Pravda

Details: The sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on communication with the media, did not share additional information about the planned visit.

Quote: "Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on 25 August," diplomatic sources said.

Advertisement:

In addition, the NTV private television channel revealed that the main adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, left for Ukraine on Tuesday for negotiations.

NTV says Kılıç plans to take part in the summit of the Crimean Platform (the Ukrainian government initiative aiming to speed up liberation and reincorporation of Crimea) and meet with Ukrainian officials.

They also quoted presidential sources as saying that "progress has been made on the grain corridor; making a roadmap without Russia is not viable."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Erdoğan previously announced that Fidan could soon also visit Russia to hold talks.

The media also reported that Erdoğan is planning to visit Russia to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The meeting was initially expected to take place in Ankara.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened the parties willing to continue the initiative without Russia with "risks". Moreover, Russia has started launching large-scale attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and Danube ports.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: