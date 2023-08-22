All Sections
Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 22 August 2023, 14:47
photo: kremlin pressoffice

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning to visit Russia to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The meeting was initially expected to take place in Ankara. 

Source: Yeni Şafak, a Turkish news outlet

Details: The outlet cites sources close to the Erdoğan administration as saying that the Turkish president's visit to Russia is supposedly being prepared and is "critical" for reaching an agreement with Russia on the continuation of the grain initiative. 

As the sources said, Ankara is of the opinion that creating a new route for grain exports by sea without Russia's participation is not a good idea. 

Possible dates of Erdoğan’s visit to Russia are not specified.

The media also reported that Erdoğan’s chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç is heading to Ukraine and that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is also expected to visit Ukraine and Russia.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might personally visit Ankara. The visit was expected to take place in the second half of August, and in the middle of the month, rumours were unofficially circulating that it could take place "in the coming days".
  • It was reported earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may meet with Putin's representative, Tatarstan President Ruslan Minnikhanov, and allegedly conclude an agreement on the transit of Russian grain in exchange for Moscow's return to the grain deal.

