All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 22 August 2023, 14:47
Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin
photo: kremlin pressoffice

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning to visit Russia to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The meeting was initially expected to take place in Ankara. 

Source: Yeni Şafak, a Turkish news outlet

Details: The outlet cites sources close to the Erdoğan administration as saying that the Turkish president's visit to Russia is supposedly being prepared and is "critical" for reaching an agreement with Russia on the continuation of the grain initiative. 

As the sources said, Ankara is of the opinion that creating a new route for grain exports by sea without Russia's participation is not a good idea. 

Possible dates of Erdoğan’s visit to Russia are not specified.

The media also reported that Erdoğan’s chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç is heading to Ukraine and that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is also expected to visit Ukraine and Russia.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might personally visit Ankara. The visit was expected to take place in the second half of August, and in the middle of the month, rumours were unofficially circulating that it could take place "in the coming days".
  • It was reported earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may meet with Putin's representative, Tatarstan President Ruslan Minnikhanov, and allegedly conclude an agreement on the transit of Russian grain in exchange for Moscow's return to the grain deal.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: