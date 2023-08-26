Ballistic missile alert issued in Ukraine

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukraine's oblasts on the night of 25-26 August due to the threat of the Russians using ballistic weapons.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in the Ukrainian capital around 00:40.

Warnings were also issued across a range of Ukraine's northern, central and eastern oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a Russian ballistic missile threat in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

The all-clear was given throughout Ukraine at around 01:05.

Background: On the evening of 25 August, six air-raid warnings were issued in Ukraine.

