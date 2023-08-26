UK Intelligence claims Russia may intensify offensive actions around Kupiansk and Lyman

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that in the coming months, the Russian command will intensify its offensive in the area of Kupiansk and Lyman.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence claims that due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian troops are under pressure in the south and near Bakhmut, but they continue to attack in the area of Kupiansk and Lyman and have made limited local progress.

"As Ukraine continues to gradually gain ground in the south, Russia’s doctrine suggests that it will attempt to regain the initiative by pivoting back to an operational level offensive. Kupiansk-Lyman is one potential area for this.

There is a realistic possibility Russia will increase the intensity of its offensive efforts on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis in the next two months, probably with the objective of advancing west to the Oskil River and creating a buffer zone around Luhansk Oblast."

A previous review was devoted to the likely death of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. UK intelligence suggests this will have a deeply destabilising effect on the group.

Prior to that, UK Defence Intelligence stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had made a rare visit to the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov, 160 kilometres from the front, to demonstrate his power.

