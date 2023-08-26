Russians attack Kherson Oblast at night: wounded woman died in hospital

Russian forces attacked Olhivka, Kherson Oblast, on the night of 25-26 August, killing an elderly woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At night, the Russians fired at Olhivka, hitting the residential buildings.

As local authorities stated, an 83-year-old woman suffered numerous burns.

She was taken to hospital, where she died.

