Four cruise missiles shot down over Ukraine overnight

The Russian forces launched an attack with Kh-101/Kh-55/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles on the night of 26-27 August, four of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force (UAF)

Details: Cruise missiles were fired from 5 strategic aircraft from Russian airspace near the city of Engels, in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

A total of up to 8 air targets were recorded over Ukraine.

Quote: "The Air Force destroyed four Kh-101/Kh-55/Kh-555 cruise missiles in the central and northern oblasts.

The rest of the air targets were likely decoys, and no hits were reported."

