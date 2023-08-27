All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanian Prime Minister: Putin's strategy is war of attrition against Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 27 August 2023, 14:32

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen a war of attrition strategy against Ukraine.

Source: Šimonytė at the festival of discussions Exactly So!; Delfi; European Pravda

Šimonytė reports Putin's strategy is a "war of attrition, prolonged exhaustion" in the future.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania expressed her conviction that, in this way, the Russian dictator seeks to influence the pace and scale of assistance to Ukraine in repelling the Russian aggression. 

"Then there will be political parties that will stop supporting Ukraine altogether. I see such a real opportunity," Šimonytė said.

Recently, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, said delays in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine are why the current counteroffensive of the Armed Forces does not meet expectations in terms of its pace.

Early reports indicate that European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius said that he saw right-wing radical forces as a threat to the future of the European Union and support for Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about criticism of the pace of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is heard in the media, calling for continuing to help Kyiv and show patience.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: