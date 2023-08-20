All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister responds to criticism of counteroffensive

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 04:30
Ukraine's Foreign Minister responds to criticism of counteroffensive
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has commented on the "doubts" of Western analysts concerning the Ukrainian counteroffensive and advised them to "make forecasts and long-term predictions carefully".

Source: Kuleba cited by German newspaper Bild

Quote: "We treat such claims calmly. According to unnamed officials, generals and analysts, Ukraine should have ceased to exist within three to ten days in February 2022.

Now they are assuming that Ukraine will not be able to retake all its territory so quickly. It only shows that even those who have doubts gain more hope with time."

"What I am saying is that analysts should be more careful when making their forecasts and long-term predictions."

"What we really need are more long-term capabilities for achieving more short-term results. Never underestimate Ukraine. Have confidence. Have patience. Victory is hard work."

Background: On 11 August, the Pentagon said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had performed a miracle, driving the Russians into defence. In addition, the US Department of Defense has recorded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress in the counteroffensive but predicted that it would be a long and difficult fight.

Jake Sullivan, US Presidential National Security Advisor, has commented on The Washington Post’s article that claims with reference to sources that Ukraine will not be able to attain the key goal of its counteroffensive, that is, to retake the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as it will be challenging to even liberate the city of Tokmak, taking into account the three lines of the Russian defence.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: