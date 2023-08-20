Ukraine's Foreign Minister responds to criticism of counteroffensive

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has commented on the "doubts" of Western analysts concerning the Ukrainian counteroffensive and advised them to "make forecasts and long-term predictions carefully".

Source: Kuleba cited by German newspaper Bild

Quote: "We treat such claims calmly. According to unnamed officials, generals and analysts, Ukraine should have ceased to exist within three to ten days in February 2022.

Now they are assuming that Ukraine will not be able to retake all its territory so quickly. It only shows that even those who have doubts gain more hope with time."

"What I am saying is that analysts should be more careful when making their forecasts and long-term predictions."

"What we really need are more long-term capabilities for achieving more short-term results. Never underestimate Ukraine. Have confidence. Have patience. Victory is hard work."

Background: On 11 August, the Pentagon said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had performed a miracle, driving the Russians into defence. In addition, the US Department of Defense has recorded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress in the counteroffensive but predicted that it would be a long and difficult fight.

Jake Sullivan, US Presidential National Security Advisor, has commented on The Washington Post’s article that claims with reference to sources that Ukraine will not be able to attain the key goal of its counteroffensive, that is, to retake the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as it will be challenging to even liberate the city of Tokmak, taking into account the three lines of the Russian defence.

