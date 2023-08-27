Russians launch 11 missile and 32 air strikes on Ukraine during the day – General Staff report

Over the past day, Russian troops launched 11 missile and 32 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine and carried out 38 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. Twenty-three combat clashes took place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: At night, the Russians struck again with air-launched cruise missiles. As a result of successful combat work by the forces and means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, four cruise missiles were destroyed.

During the day, the Russians carried out 11 missile and 32 air strikes and carried out 38 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The Russian terrorist attacks unfortunately resulted in casualties among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

During the day, 23 combat clashes took place.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Kliusy, Liskivshchyna (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda, Vilna Sloboda, Simeikyne, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Sadky (Sumy Oblast) and Okip, Strilecha, Oliinykove, Hatyshche and Nesterne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove and Miasozharivka (Luhansk Oblast). The settlements of Kamianka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, in particular Karmazynivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne (Luhansk Oblast), Torske, Dibrova and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), were hit by Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Marinka front, the defence forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Hostre, Marinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka, and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Vremivka, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 20 settlements, including Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Yehorivka and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhia Oblast), were affected by the artillery shelling.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Mykolaivka, Mykilske and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast). More than 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery fire: Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Kherson, Bilozerka and others.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces maintain their offensive on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery efforts.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force made 10 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 1 strike on the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one ammunition storage point, two radio-electronic warfare stations, and three pieces of artillery at firing positions.

