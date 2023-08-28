All Sections
Zelenskyy proposes to create single inspection body for business

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 28 August 2023, 10:16

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that a single body be created that will deal with business inspections and believes that the state and business should come together in this matter.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk on 27 August.

Quote: "They [business – ed.] should not give bribes. This is a fact. No one will destroy business, we will definitely protect business."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the President's Office has now built a platform for meetings with business.

"Once a week, once every two weeks, my economic advisers meet with them and resolve issues," the President said, but called it a "non-systemic solution".

Zelenskyy noted that businesses do not want any inspections and say that they started coming to them because the state had returned to making inspections.

Quote: "But this is a balance. For me as president. It is very difficult to maintain balance during a war. What balance? The International Monetary Fund, the European Commission... If we don't return to the tax system that we had before the war, if we don't go back to conducting audits, we will have questions during the negotiations on future EU membership."

More details: Zelenskyy said he had suggested that the business community propose legislative changes so that only one body has the right to inspect businesses.

"I will find a balance between European legislation and its inspection requirements and you, so that you don’t have to be inspected by many different bodies... Our businesses should propose what kind of body this will be, who this person should be, and so on," the president summed up.

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some strategic energy facilities should return to state control.
  • On 29 June, the President's Office hosted a meeting between the government and Ukrainian business, during which Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to hear what problems Ukrainian entrepreneurs face during the full-scale war and to prepare them for a return to pre-war taxation.
  • Business representatives stated that the government's attitude towards business has started to deteriorate again, with increased pressure since the positive dynamics at the beginning of the full-scale war.

