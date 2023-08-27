Zelenskyy: The state must regain control over some strategic energy facilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some strategic energy facilities should be brought back under state control.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The journalist asked Zelenskyy whether the state would take back control over the companies that were claimed by oligarchs "in the era of rapid capital accumulation".

Zelenskyy replied that, where the law allows, they should be taken back, especially the ones important to ensure the reliability of winter-time energy supply in Ukraine.

Quote: "Some energy facilities should be taken under the control of the state so that there are no risks... This is absolutely a requirement of wartime."

More details: Zelenskyy added that the same should be done with other strategic sectors.

