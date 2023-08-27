All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: The state must regain control over some strategic energy facilities

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 27 August 2023, 19:55
Zelenskyy: The state must regain control over some strategic energy facilities
SCREENSHOT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some strategic energy facilities should be brought back under state control.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The journalist asked Zelenskyy whether the state would take back control over the companies that were claimed by oligarchs "in the era of rapid capital accumulation".

Zelenskyy replied that, where the law allows, they should be taken back, especially the ones important to ensure the reliability of winter-time energy supply in Ukraine.

Quote: "Some energy facilities should be taken under the control of the state so that there are no risks... This is absolutely a requirement of wartime."

More details: Zelenskyy added that the same should be done with other strategic sectors.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: