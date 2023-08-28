Austrian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers jointly explain why "truce" with Russia is impossible

The Austrian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers have jointly explained why Austria's neutrality is not an obstacle to its clear position on Russia's war against Ukraine and why a "quick truce" with the Kremlin is impossible.

Source: a joint article by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Die Presse, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministers note that Russia's attack on Ukraine is one of the few examples of a "black and white" situation in international politics when it is obvious which side is right, as the Kremlin's real motive is imperial aspirations.

"Some people still ask why Austria has to take a clear position on Russia's war of aggression. The answer is simple: because the security of Austria itself and the rule-based international order, where the principle of pacta sunt servanda (agreements must be respected - ed.) is at stake," the ministers said.

They point out that Austria's neutrality is not an obstacle to a clear position, recalling in particular how Vienna strongly condemned the Soviet suppression of the 1956 Hungarian uprising.

The ministers also stressed the impossibility of a "quick peace" in this war, no matter how much everyone wants peace.

"If the ceasefire means de facto recognition of the violent seizure of territories, the 'freezing' of an unjust situation, there will be no peace. This would only increase the Kremlin's appetite for new conquests and become an incentive for new aggression. And from Ukraine's perspective, it would look like a capitulation that would make it impossible for it to survive as an independent and free country. Those calling for immediate peace may be well-intentioned, but they are actually playing into Russia's hands. Peace and appeasement are not synonymous," Kuleba and Schallenberg emphasised.

The Austrian minister notes that Austria supports the Ukrainian peace formula.

The ministers further added that, ultimately, sustainable peace can only be achieved at the negotiating table.

"Our common goal remains unchanged: the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders and Ukraine's independence. In the meantime, Austria will further steadfastly support the Ukrainians. For as long as it takes," they concluded.

Austria, along with neutral Switzerland, has joined the European Sky Shield Initiative air defence project.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!