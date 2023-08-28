Russian forces hit village in Kherson Oblast: woman killed

One person has been killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the village of Sadove in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote from Prokudin: "Two local residents were injured in the Russian attack on the village of Sadove. The Russians fired projectiles on a residential building at around 10:40. Sadly, a woman, 63, who was in the backyard, passed away from her injuries on the spot."

Details: A man, 58, was hospitalised with a stomach and leg injury. Prokudin noted that his condition was severe.

The prosecutor's office also reported that the Russians damaged private residential buildings, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

